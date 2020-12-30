TouchCon Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $655,553.31 and $8,109.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00046439 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002550 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020207 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002561 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.