Townsquare Capital LLC Has $20.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 213.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,714 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

