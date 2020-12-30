TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

