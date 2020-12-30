Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,328 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,119% compared to the average volume of 355 put options.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after buying an additional 761,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.