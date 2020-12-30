Traders Buy Large Volume of TTM Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,042 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,489% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 call options.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

