Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chico’s FAS Call Options (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,572 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 421% compared to the typical daily volume of 494 call options.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 796,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 662,112 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

