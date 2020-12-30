Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equitable Put Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,530 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,329% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

EQH stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Equitable by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Equitable by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Equitable by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 881,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.