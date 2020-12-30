Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equitable Put Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,530 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,329% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.
EQH stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.
In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Equitable by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Equitable by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Equitable by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 881,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
