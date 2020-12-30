Traders Purchase Large Volume of MKS Instruments Call Options (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,115 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,681% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 194,445 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $158.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

