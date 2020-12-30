Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.06

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 220708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,780.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $527,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,251 shares of company stock worth $1,176,522 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

