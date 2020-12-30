Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Financial Review

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 60.51% 8.52% 2.84% Equity Commonwealth 604.59% 14.07% 12.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.04 $4.84 million N/A N/A Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 25.55 $492.68 million $0.78 34.46

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tremont Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 27.63%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

