Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

