Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

