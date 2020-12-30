Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) CEO Matthew Messinger Purchases 26,113 Shares of Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) CEO Matthew Messinger acquired 26,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,113.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TPHS stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Place stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,983 shares during the quarter. Trinity Place comprises approximately 0.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 1.70% of Trinity Place worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.