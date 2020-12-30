TROY Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.59 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. TROY has a total market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $728,098.00 worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One TROY token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00133034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00585035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00156970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00310894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052064 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,176,552,190 tokens. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

