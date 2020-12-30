TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0041 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $126,511.83 and $3,918.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00138867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00598281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00173584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00317448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00054773 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.