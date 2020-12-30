Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.08.
TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.
In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:TFC traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $47.25. 84,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
