Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $47.25. 84,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

