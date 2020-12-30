Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $104,029.80 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $104,029.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,800.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70.

TWST stock traded down $21.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

