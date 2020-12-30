UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Shares Up 28.2%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU)’s stock price shot up 28.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66.

UC Asset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

