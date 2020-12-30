UChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,445.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, UChain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One UChain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. UChain has a total market capitalization of $24,633.25 and $5,445.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00586486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00157475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00311463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00052286 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

