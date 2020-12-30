UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UMBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,864,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,055 in the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

