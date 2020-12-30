Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Under Armour by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $4,621,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 36.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.