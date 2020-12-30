Unibright Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Unibright has a market cap of $67.43 million and $1.43 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00188124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00582778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

