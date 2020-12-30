UNICORN Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $8,852.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002722 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

