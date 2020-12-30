UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $651,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 174,526 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.11. The company had a trading volume of 269,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,634. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.