UniLayer Price Down 33.4% This Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $982,445.71 and $201,965.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00596624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00160361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00311972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00052844 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.