Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.08

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and traded as high as $26.15. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 18,841 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

