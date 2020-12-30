United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $3.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the lowest is $2.95. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $12.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $14.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $151.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 36.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

