Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $245.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $214.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $229.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.39. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $246.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

