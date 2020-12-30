UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $170,175.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $170,175.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

