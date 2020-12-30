UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) Shares Gap Up to $122.25

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.25, but opened at $126.50. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) shares last traded at $121.38, with a volume of 69,467 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

