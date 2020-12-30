Upland Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares in the company, valued at $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,776 shares of company stock worth $4,862,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

