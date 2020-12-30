Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,724.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Uptrennd has a market cap of $779,958.25 and $17,724.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00199844 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000820 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00282161 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00023079 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,877,545 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

