Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.91. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 56,956 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Ur-Energy worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

