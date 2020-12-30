v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Tops $26.72 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $26.72 million and $3.76 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,094,779,768 coins and its circulating supply is 2,171,171,304 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

