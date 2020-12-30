Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Vanadiumcorp Resource shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 74,169 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.47 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

