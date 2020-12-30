VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.09% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFEQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 769.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LFEQ opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.