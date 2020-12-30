Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 36.1% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after buying an additional 611,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 120,950 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 290,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vapotherm by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 316,003 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 290,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,527. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $687.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

