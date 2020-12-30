Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veeco Instruments traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 3,937,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 534,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 29.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 73.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $877.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

