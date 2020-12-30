Venus (XVS) Price Hits $3.29 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Venus has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $24.86 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for $3.29 or 0.00011758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,698.74 or 0.99077353 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000283 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00044026 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

