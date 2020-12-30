Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.67. 23,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 76,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Veolia Environnement from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

