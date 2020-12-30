Veritaseum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,007.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00010836 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $6.56 million and $21,007.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00292843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

