Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. 1,006,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,604,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $240.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,399,000 after purchasing an additional 929,045 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 55,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

