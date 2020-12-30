Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $12.70. 896,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 296,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

