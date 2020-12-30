Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Insiders sold 202,491 shares of company stock worth $2,740,111 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 161.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,851. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

