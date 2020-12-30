Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $569.44

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.44 and traded as high as $640.00. Victoria plc (VCP.L) shares last traded at $630.00, with a volume of 106,904 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £744.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 569.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 381.60.

In other news, insider Gavin Petken acquired 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £39,999.84 ($52,260.05). Also, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

