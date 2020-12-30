Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTXPF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Victrex alerts:

VTXPF opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Victrex has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.