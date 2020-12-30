VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $25.91 million and $2.21 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00041413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00296412 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.12 or 0.02042551 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

