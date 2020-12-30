VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Hits $8.86 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $588,814.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00284681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

