Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.66). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

VIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Viela Bio stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,550. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

