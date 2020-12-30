Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen C. Ruffini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $661.22 million, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

