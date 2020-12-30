Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stephen C. Ruffini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 30th, Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00.
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $661.22 million, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 2.34.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
